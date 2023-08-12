North Texas house fire spreads to 3 homes, displacing 5 people and 2 dogs, officials say

Officials said the fire started at an unfinished, newly-constructed home. Two dumpsters full of trash and stacked of wood materials were also on fire in the yard.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A two-alarm fire at an unfinished, newly-constructed home in Fort Worth spread to three surrounding homes before it was extinguished, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Edgefield Road. When crews got to the scene, they found the unfinished home fully-engulfed. There were also two dumpsters, full of trash and stacked raw wood materials, fully-engulfed in the yard, FWFD said.

Crews determined the unfinished home was a complete loss and began attacking the fire at a neighboring home. As other crews arrived, they performed a search of the home to ensure everyone was out safely. A second alarm was called when another home began to catch fire, as well. Wind was a big factor contributing to the quick spread, fire officials said.

Spot fires popped up around the neighborhood as embers were blown around in the extremely dry conditions, and a third home down the street was damaged by fire, too.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it took 50 firefighters nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The unfinished home under construction was a total loss with no injuries or displaced residents, FWFD said. The first exposure home had two adults and two children displaced, and they lost a pet who was able to escape. The second exposure home had one adult and one dog displaced. The third exposure home down the street received some damage, but no one was injured or displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, FWFD said.

Here is a look at the scene through multiple photos posted online by the Fort Worth Fire Department:

At 11:30pm, #FWFD crews responded to a structure fire in the 700 Blk of Edgefield Rd. When crews arrived, they saw an unfinished, newly constructed home fully involved with fire. There were 2 dumpsters, full of trash & stacked raw wood materials, on fire in the yard. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/5tfjFBbSEp — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 12, 2023

Firefighters immediately started a fire attack on one of the houses next door that had started to catch fire knowing that the home under construction was a total loss. As other crews arrived, they performed a search of the home to ensure everyone was out safely. [2/5] pic.twitter.com/59kQ8BH5VR — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 12, 2023

The IC called a 2nd alarm when the house on the left of the burning structures caught fire. The wind contributed to the quick spread. Spot fires popped up around the neighborhood as embers were blown around in the dry conditions & a 3rd home, down the street, was damaged. [3/5] pic.twitter.com/HdLU6SvBpQ — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 12, 2023

It took 50 ff's almost an hour to bring the blaze under control. It total, the home under construction was a complete loss (no injuries or displaced residents). The first exposure home had 2 adults and 2 children displaced. They also lost one pet with another that escaped. [4/5] pic.twitter.com/T4Aiam6B4l — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 12, 2023

The second exposure home had one adult and one dog displaced. And the third exposure home received some damage with no one injured or displaced. The FWFD Red Helmets and the American Red Cross were on scene to provide assistance. The cause is under investigation. [5/5] pic.twitter.com/9rLxEV5V0X — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) August 12, 2023