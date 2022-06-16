Fort Worth police hosting gun buyback program

FORT WORTH, Texas — Want a $100 VISA gift card?
Well, you'll have to give up your firearm to get one. The Fort Worth Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program at the end of June.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 through June 30, the Fort Worth Police Department Northwest Division will exchange those turned-over firearms for gift cards.
The department posted about the event on their Facebook page.
In 2021, more than 250 firearms were handed over during the city of DeSoto's gun surrender program. A $100 gift card was given in exchange for unloaded firearms and ammunition in that initiative, as well. People came from all over Dallas-Fort Worth for the program, Desoto city officials said. Firearms surrendered included handguns, long rifles and shotguns, DeSoto police said.