Fort Worth police hosting gun buyback program

Those who turn in a firearm will get a $100 VISA gift card in exchange.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Want a $100 VISA gift card?

Well, you'll have to give up your firearm to get one. The Fort Worth Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program at the end of June.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27 through June 30, the Fort Worth Police Department Northwest Division will exchange those turned-over firearms for gift cards.

The department posted about the event on their Facebook page.