FORT WORTH, Texas — The Community Food Bank in east Fort Worth has offered boxes of Thanksgiving food to hungry families for nearly 10 years.

This year, they're feeding nearly 5,000 hungry people a Thanksgiving meal. We're talking a turkey, cranberry sauce and all the fixings in a take-home box.

But they do need your help to make that happen. They say they just don't have enough turkeys.

"Turkeys are something everybody wants because if you've got kids, kids equate Thanksgiving with turkeys," said Community Food Bank executive director Regena Taylor.

So far, there are 4,800 families in need who are relying on the donated Thanksgiving meals this year. That means 4,800 turkeys.

As of Monday afternoon, there were some donations, but they are still 500 turkeys short.

"We couldn't do it without people in north Texas community," Taylor said. "We couldn't do it without help. Our slogan is 'Feeding families, feeding hope.' We treat our clients with dignity and respect."

They're asking for your help this Thanksgiving.

They are accepting turkey donations at 3000 Galvez, but they say an easier way to help is just to donate by Tuesday on their website by clicking here.

