Fort Worth firefighters help save cat from house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters helped save a cat Tuesday caught in a house fire, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth firefighters rescued "Meadows" the cat from a house fire in the 800 block of E. Boyce Avenue. This is in the Southland Terrace neighborhood near La Gran Plaza De Fort Worth.

As the fire was being brought under control, other firefighters reportedly used their EMS skills to save him. They were able to safely reunite Meadows with his owner.

See the following pictures of Meadows' rescue: