Swift water rescue teams on standby as more heavy rain, flooding expected across D-FW

Fort Worth Fire Department activated an additional team.

FORT WORTH, Texas — With rain on the roadways and more in the forecast, the Fort Worth Fire Department has three swift water rescue teams on standby.

“We obviously had quite a bit of rain,” department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl said. “We want to make sure we are prepared going into the next couple of days.”

The department typically has two teams, one on the far east and one on the west side of town, available at all times. On Tuesday, a third was activated at Station 17, near Interstate 20 and Hemphill Street.

“They’re all divers,” Drivdahl said. “They’ve got special swift water techniques that they’re trained in.”

The department is also monitoring network of sensors that measure water levels at key points across the city.

“That allows for our crews to be on standby,” Drivdahl said. “It allows the street department to be able to go out and block off streets if they need to.”

As prepared as they are to deal with dangerous conditions, the department said drivers play the most important role in avoiding them.