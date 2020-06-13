Fort Worth father drowns trying to save his 6-year-old child, officials say

Authorities say the incident occurred around noon Saturday at the 6200 block of Hatchery Drive.

A father drowned trying to save his 6-year-old child Saturday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the incident occurred around 12 p.m. near a remote area south of the Lake Worth Spillway.

Fire officials confirmed the father was able to save his child, but the man was unable to get out of the water and drowned.

The father's name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.