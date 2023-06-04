Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition offering classes this summer

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 20 children in Texas have drowned so far this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the temperature continues rising and summer inches closer, more and more people are heading back out to pools and lakes.

Keeping safety in mind, the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition is offering classes this summer teaching people how to swim safer.

FWDPC is offering swim-safe programs at pools and YMCAs throughout June and July where they provide out-of-water education and in-water swimming and safety skills lessons.

"Our programs are designed to engage the whole family in water safety education and provide multiple layers of protection so you are equipped and empowered to enjoy the water safely," the FWDPC website says.

FWDPC is also offering "Swim Safe At Home," a video series teaching critical water safety concepts to families. Registering for a Zoom class gets families access to six videos to start water safety conversations at home.

"We believe drowning is 100% preventable," the website says. "And it all starts with awareness right in your own living room."

In North Texas alone, that includes five drownings, all in either ponds, pools or bathtubs.

"Never leave a child unsupervised around water, inside or outside of the house," the TDFPS website says. "It only takes a few minutes for a child to drown."