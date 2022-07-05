Motorcyclist dies overnight after high-speed crash into car, Fort Worth police say

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No one involved in the accident has been identified.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fort Worth late Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the accident at about 11:30 p.m. It happened at the intersection on McCart Avenue and Duringer Road.

When officers got to the scene, they were told the motorcyclist was riding a "very high rate of speed" while going south on McCart Avenue. The rider then struck a vehicle as that driver was getting onto McCart Avenue from Duringer Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No one involved in the accident has been identified.

The crash is being investigated by the Fort Worth PD Traffic Investigation Unit.

Fort Worth Police say a speeding motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV on McCart at Duringer overnight. FWPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/7rVAhn2FjP — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 5, 2022