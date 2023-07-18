1 dead, 3 injured in rollover Fort Worth crash

After gathering evidence from the scene, police said it is believed an unidentified vehicle ran a red light, which caused another vehicle to swerve and hit a third.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said its officers responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened near Park Vista Boulevard and Alliance Gateway Freeway. Police said details surrounding the incident were still being investigated, but it is believed that an unidentified vehicle ran a red light causing another vehicle to swerve and run into a third.

MedStar told WFAA two cars in the crash had rolled over. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others, including a child, were transported to the hospital. The conditions of the three hospitalized victims was unclear.