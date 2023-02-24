Here are the road closures for the Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth

The annual Fort Worth road races are being held this weekend.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Cowtown Marathon is here.

The annual Fort Worth road races are being held this weekend. The kids and adults 5K and 10K races are being held Saturday, and the half, full and ultramarathon races are being held Sunday.

Here are the road closures, impacts and guidance for each day, via the marathon organizers:

Saturday:

DO NOT use University Dr. after 9:00 AM (runner crossing University/Trinity Park 9:00 – 10:00 am)

University Dr. from I-30 to W. 7th.( runner crossing University/Lancaster 7:30-10 am)

Lancaster Ave. from Summit to Camp Bowie

Camp Bowie/Lancaster/Montgomery intersection (restricted/closed 6:55 – 8:00 am)

Montgomery from Camp Bowie to W 7th St. (runner traffic 7:00 – 7:30 am)

Camp Bowie from Montgomery to W 7th (runner traffic 8:00 – 9:00 am)

Sunday