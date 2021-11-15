Fort Worth City Council to vote on reallocating funds to help improve the Stockyards, including Cowtown Coliseum

Fort Worth councilmembers will vote to reallocate $330,000 dollars as part of a capital improvement project on maintaining the Cowtown Coliseum.

FORT WORTH, Texas — More people are not only moving to Fort Worth, but the North Texas city is also seeing more visitors as the country bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stockyards has a lot to do with that and now that area is getting a serious financial boost. Most of the financial blessings will directly benefit the Cowtown Coliseum. But vendors and store owners will benefit too.

Hundreds of people visit the Stockyards every day. In fact, there are some counts that boast the area seeing more than four-million people a year to experience a taste of western life.

A financial boost after the pandemic couldn't come at a better time for the Texas Hot Stuff Store. Business slowed down for the Texas novelty store in 2020.

Robert Boling works as the assistant store manager at Texas Hot Stuff. He's watched the sales pick back up slowly but surely. People who visit the Stockyards can find all kinds of keepsakes at the store, along with some original items you won't find elsewhere. He's met people from hundreds of thousands of miles away while working at the store.

"Generally, pre-pandemic we get people from all over the world. Post-pandemic it's been people from all over the country," said Boling.

People like Crystal Bonifate, who is in Texas from Pennsylvania. She took her two daughters and niece to the Stockyards, along with a 5-year-old family member. Although Bonifate has been to Texas before, this is her first visit to the Stockyards. She and her family spent Monday shopping with plans to enjoy the livestock entertainment.

"We love to shop. The shops are amazing. The people are friendly. We are excited for 4 o'clock to come to see the longhorns go down the street. It just has an old class and an old laid-back feel about it," said Bonifate.

Fort Worth councilmembers will vote to reallocate $330,000 dollars as part of a capital improvement project on maintaining the Cowtown Coliseum. It stems from the city's management agreement with Stockyards Heritage to operate the Coliseum.

The improvements could mean attracting bigger events too -- and more foot traffic through Stockyards.

"I think this would really inject a lot more business in the area and bring a lot more tourists in," said Boling.