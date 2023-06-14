Fort Worth City Council approves plan to redevelop community arts center

The redevelopment will cost at least $19 million, according to the final report from the task force assigned to look at the building.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Community Arts Center will be getting a big facelift in the future as city council members voted unanimously in favor of a plan to redevelop the building.

Many people came out in support of the arts center, and a task force developed to study the building presented their recommendations, which was to "reimagine 1300 Gendy as a world-class cultural hub and redevelop the property accordingly."

More than 20 people spoke in favor of the redevelopment.

"This is the place where you can come and make things and share things and show things and learn and teach things to other people," writer Laurie Isbell said. "It is truly art for Fort Worth by the people of Fort Worth."

Estimated repair costs in the presentation state that the required total funding for the repairs would be about $19.2 million. And if they included recommended repair costs, it could cost more than $26 million. This includes to repairs to the Scott and Sanders Theaters, the roof, bathrooms, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing issues.

Potential funding sources listed in the presentation include a 2026 general obligation bond program, certificates of obligation, hotel occupancy tax revenue and private capital.

The presentation states the task force would prefer whichever developer is selected for redevelopment to incorporate the history and architecture of the existing building, as well as to include an incubator for emerging artists and organizations, as well as a theater.

Future proposals to redevelop the building will be reviewed by city staff, including the economic development director, and two task force members.

The presentation concludes that, while the arts center has effectively served supporting emerging artists and organizations, the visitor base has been limited in size and diversity and the management model currently isn't financially sustainable.

"The City can draw valuable insights from other existing models for managing City-owned cultural facilities, and from the experiences of other cities with successful arts venues," the presentation concludes.