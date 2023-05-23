Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, Fort Worth police say

Police said the suspect driver left the scene without helping the victim, then came back to talk to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said a pedestrian died late Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle.

An officer told WFAA that police were called to the accident on McCart Avenue and West Risinger Road shortly after 11 p.m. First responders with MedStar and the city fire department were also called.

Police believe the pedestrian was using a crosswalk at the intersection of southbound McCart Avenue and Garden Springs Drive. She was walking east in the crosswalk when she was hit a vehicle driving southbound on McCart.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect driver left the scene at first, then came back to talk to officers. That driver was not taken into custody.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.

Fort Worth Police say a woman was walking in the crosswalk at McCart and Garden Springs when she was struck by a car. The victim died from her injuries. Police said the driver left the scene but returned to talk with investigators. pic.twitter.com/Wmwf11U4E9 — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 23, 2023