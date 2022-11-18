Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ

FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men.
The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
Part of the rodeo proceeds will go to the fundraiser for 4-year-old A'nyla Allen, who is the daughter of Rodeo Champion Demetrius "Ouncie" Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell's ex-girlfriend is under investigation for reportedly shooting him after he broke up with her.
Mitchell was a professional bull rider who won three BPR Championships. But he enjoyed entertaining the crowd just as much as winning. Mitchell got on his first steer at age 5 under the guidance of his father Demetrius "Teaspoon" Mitchell, Sr.
His father recalls even after an injury while learning to compete in the rodeo as a child, Mitchell Junior was more concerned about being a winner.
"He said to me, 'did I win money and my Buckle?' He wasn't worried about being injured. He was just wanting to know if he won or not, I knew pretty much then I was raising a champion," said Demetrius.
Bill Pickett Rodeo organizers have partnered with domestic violence prevention and awareness organizations that serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan area. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says 1 in 10 men in the U.S. suffers a form of abuse from their partner during their lifetime.
Tickets for Bill Pickett Rodeo, which takes place at noon on Nov. 19, are available online or the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office.