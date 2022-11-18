Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo will hold a day of Western Activities at the Fort Worth Stockyards for the Ouncie Mitchell Memorial Bull Riding & Rodeo Events.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men.

The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.

Part of the rodeo proceeds will go to the fundraiser for 4-year-old A'nyla Allen, who is the daughter of Rodeo Champion Demetrius "Ouncie" Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell's ex-girlfriend is under investigation for reportedly shooting him after he broke up with her.

Mitchell was a professional bull rider who won three BPR Championships. But he enjoyed entertaining the crowd just as much as winning. Mitchell got on his first steer at age 5 under the guidance of his father Demetrius "Teaspoon" Mitchell, Sr.

His father recalls even after an injury while learning to compete in the rodeo as a child, Mitchell Junior was more concerned about being a winner.

"He said to me, 'did I win money and my Buckle?' He wasn't worried about being injured. He was just wanting to know if he won or not, I knew pretty much then I was raising a champion," said Demetrius.

Bill Pickett Rodeo organizers have partnered with domestic violence prevention and awareness organizations that serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan area. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says 1 in 10 men in the U.S. suffers a form of abuse from their partner during their lifetime.