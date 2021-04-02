'That's what I signed up to do': Firefighters describe rescuing 2 boys from apartment fire

One of the firefighters who helped rescue the boys has 17 years of experience. Both children remain in critical but stable condition, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two young children, who were rescued from a burning Fort Worth apartment Monday afternoon, remain in critical but stable condition Thursday, the fire department said.

Fort Worth fire responded to a garage apartment fire in the 2100 block of S Jennings Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters said the children’s 32-year-old father was out front in the yard when they arrived. He told firefighters his sons – ages 13 months and 4 years – were in a bedroom in the apartment. He was later flown to Parkland Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Fort Worth firefighters Joey Gann and Morgan Hix found the two boys inside the home. The boys were first taken to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, then transferred to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Gann has 17 years of experience with Fort Worth Fire. He said this is only the second time he’s ever saved someone in a structure fire.

“I have kids of my own. They’re young adults,” Gann said. “So this was a very traumatic thing for me, which I’m okay with it. That’s my job. And that’s what I signed up to do."

Hix has been working for the department for five months.

"It’s never easy to find someone who is fighting for their life,” Hix said. “I think you just hope that you were there in time. And in this instance, I feel like we were."

“Over the last two years, we are finding people in structures more often than ever,” said FWFD spokesperson Mike Drivdahl.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is trying to figure out why they are seeing more people trapped in structures recently, a situation for which firefighters complete extensive training.

“Even with my lack of experience in the field, with the training that we’ve had, I feel like we did the best thing possible for those children,” Hix said.

As of Thursday, the boys were in critical but stable condition at Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. In a statement, Fort Worth Fire said, “All data is pointing towards an accidental cause and we do not suspect foul-play or an intentionally set fire at this time.”

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they do not believe the home on S Jennings Avenue had working smoke detectors.

“We have got to make sure that our residents have working smoke detectors in their homes," Drivdahl said. “If you do not have one, if you cannot afford one, we will provide that for you.”