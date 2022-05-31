Fort Hood soldiers reenlist, as the military and private sectors struggle with recruiting

Outside of the Ford Center in Frisco Tuesday, 50 men and women from Fort Hood reenlisted in the Army.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Across the country we’ve been hearing from employers saying, they’re trying to hire, but there aren’t enough candidates out there. The military is having the same problem.

Officials told WFAA they are trying to recruit, but they’re having a hard time.

“I appreciate each and every one of you for your recommitment,” said the commanding officers.

Outside of the Ford Center in Frisco Tuesday, 50 men and women from Fort Hood reenlisted in the Army.

“I do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” said the officers.

“This is something I really want to do,” said Alexia Booker, with the 13th ESC at Fort Hood.

Booker is a mother of four, who is passionate about her service in the Army, despite an injury.

“It was due to ventilation with a partner, and I injured my spine,” said Booker.

She and all the other soldiers at the Ford Center are passionate about their service for the U.S.

“Until I feel like I’m fully fulfilled, I’m going to continue to re-enlist,” said Booker.

These brave @iii_corps soldiers just reenlisted in the army. 🇺🇸



Part of the challenge for the military, like all companies, is finding employees.



Recruiters are doing whatever they can to get soldiers to join the military, even offering a 50k bonus.



Details @wfaa pic.twitter.com/fg7aEx1AuN — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 31, 2022

As those soldiers are reenlisting, part of the challenge for the Army is trying to get new soldiers to join. The problem -- all the competition out there.

“It’s a lot of competition as far as in the civilian sector, different jobs, opportunities and things like that,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Grant, with III Corps, at Fort Hood.

According to the Fort Hood command staff, for decades, Texas was number one in recruiting soldiers, now the state is falling behind.

“Recently, Texas was surpassed by Georgia and North Carolina, as the third most state to put people in uniform,” said Capt. Christian Gordon, with the Dallas recruiting company.

Companies in nearly every sector are working to revamp recruiting. They’re offering perks like more vacation time, better benefits, and even sign-on bonuses. The military is trying to compete.

“We’re offering $50,000 bonuses, and 50K in student loan debt repayment,” said Christian.

Recruiters are hitting high schools and even partnering with the Dallas Cowboys, trying to do whatever they can in a job market where workers have the advantage.

“We go everywhere. We look for career fairs, businesses to partner with,” said Christian.

Back on the field, it’s about keeping a positive mindset for the soldiers.