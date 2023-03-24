Fort Hood to be renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Korean and Vietnam War veteran

According to the military post, this is in honor General Richard Edward Cavazos.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials announced that the military post will be renamed Fort Cavazos on Friday, March 24.

According to officials, this designation will be made official at a ceremony on May 9, 2023.

This new name will honor Texas-born, Korean and Vietnam War veteran General Richard Edward Cavazos.

Members of Fort Hood are excited about this change as they say it will reflect the honor General Cavazos led with.

Lieutenant General Sean Bernabe stated, "We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army."

"General Cavazos' combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his soldiers and their families, made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served and beyond," Lieutenant General Bernarbe added.

Fort Hood is included in the nine U.S. Army installations following the Naming Commission's recommendations to remove certain names, symbols, monuments and more that reflect and honor the Confederate States of America.

Born in Kingsville on Jan. 31, 1929, Cavazos was raised by Mexican American parents.

In 1951, Cavazos completed his basic officer training at Fort Benning, Georgia. After being deployed to Korea, he was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross and Silver Star for his service.

Cavazos returned to the U.S. in 1953 where he was assigned to Fort Hood. He was then deployed to Vietnam in 1967 as a lieutenant colonel. Officials awarded Cavazos a second Distinguished Service Cross for his service there.

Cavazos became the first Hispanic to reach the rank of brigadier general in 1976. Just four years later in 1980, Cavazos took over as the III Corps Commanding General.

Cavazos succeeded General Robert Shoemaker as commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command in 1982 and retired from the Army in 1984.

