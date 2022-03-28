x
'This fire is going to last days, if not weeks': Fort Hood officials to provide update on response to Crittenburg Complex fire

On Monday, the forest service said an estimated 33,175 acres burned with 0% containment.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Fort Hood fire officials told the public Monday afternoon that two fires are being tracked: The Crittenburg Complex Fire and the Flat, Texas fire. 

They clarified this during a news conference at 1:30 p.m., which included officials from the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fort Hood fire officials say that the fire does not pose any danger to homes, structures or infrastructures. No firefighters were injured.

