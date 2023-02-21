Missing man with dementia last seen in Fort Worth Monday evening

Police say Willie Louis Ewings was on Redcloud drive at about 6:30 p.m.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are calling on residents to help them find a man who went missing Monday evening.

They say 72-year-old Willie Louis Ewings was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Redcloud Drive, near Interstate 30 and Sandy Lane.

Ewings is a Black man standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Before going missing, he was wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Police say Ewings has dementia and may be lost.

Anyone with information about Willie Louis Ewings should call police at 911 or 817-392-4222.