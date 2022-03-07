Two children hospitalized after fire at Fort Worth apartment, says fire department

The Ft Worth Fire Department said they got a call about two kids trapped in an apartment fire on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive. Another person also needed treatment.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An early morning apartment fire led to three people needing medical treatment, including two children.

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said they got a call at about 6 a.m. about a fire on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive. According to them, the caller didn't have many details but they said two kids were inside the burning complex.

Crews got to the scene and saw "heavy smoke" coming from the two-story complex. Some firefighters pulled hoses to put out the fire while others went to look for the kids.

The fire department said the children were found in the breezeway on the second floor of the apartment. They were brought to medical crews who took them to a hospital via helicopter.

The two kids haven't been identified, but the FWFD said they're 10 and 12 years old. Their current condition is unknown and there's no information on what started the fire.

Another unidentified man found at the scene also needed medical attention, according to the fire department. His condition is also unknown at this time.

This story will be updated if/when more information is available.