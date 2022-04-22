County Judge K.P. George sent a letter to the company CEO after Disney's special tax district was targeted for elimination by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Have you ever thought about what it would be like to have Mickey Mouse and all of Disney in your backyard? The Fort Bend County judge is hoping to make that a reality.

Judge K.P. George sent an email recently to Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek, inviting him to consider the county as the location for the company's next resort.

The judge said there are multiple reasons why Fort Bend is "the best place for a new Walt Disney World Resort." He first pointed out the good things about the county, including it being called the most diverse in the country.

George also listed the area's academic and economic success, with "extremely high graduation rates" and "wide open and affordable land" as a couple of selling points.

He then threw a jab at Florida as the state government there is set to end Disney's special tax district. According to KHOU 11's sister station in Tampa, the bill to end it is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.

Judge K.P. called their actions "authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida."

The judge then continued by saying Fort Bend County is "more than ready" to bring jobs and investments.

"With a strong focus on economic development, we encourage small and large business growth through a business-friendly climate," he wrote.

George ends the letter by saying he and his waiting for the Disney CEO to give them a call.

What's happening with Walt Disney in Florida?

Walt Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis have been battling since the company's stance on the state's "Parental Rights in Education" law. That's the law that critics have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The Walt Disney Company opposes the law saying they're supporting Florida's LGBTQ+ community. Gov. DeSantis said their stance crossed the line.

Now, DeSantis is set to sign off a bill that'll dissolve a lot of special districts, including Walt Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

According to WTSP, the Disney district is allowed to "act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government." It was made so the company could have a "recreation-oriented" development.