City of Forney issues water conservation alert after main pump station goes out of service

City officials said the water conservation alert affects the City of Forney, Windmill Farms, High Point Water customers, Talty, and City of Mesquite (old Markout).

FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney issued a water conservation alert Tuesday after its main pump station went out of service.

The alert was posted on the city's social media accounts and city website, asking all residents to limit water usage to only essential needs, including drinking and bathing, until the City issues further instructions.

In an update Wednesday morning, Forney officials said a gasket failure at the city's main pump station caused damage to some motors and electrical issues with other pumps.

The city added that two motors have been successfully repaired and were back in operation.

"The public works department is dedicated to completing the replacement of the remaining pumps, with the goal of accomplishing this today, and at the latest, by tomorrow depending on the availability of supplies," the city's post continued.

Residents in the affected areas – City of Forney, Windmill Farms (Inframark), High Point Water customers, Talty, and the City of Mesquite (old Markout area) – were still being asked to conserve water as of Wednesday morning.

"Our staff is working tirelessly to expedite the restoration of full water service, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we resolve this matter as swiftly as possible," the city said in its Wednesday Facebook post.

