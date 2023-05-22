Forney city attorney arrested on DWI for second alcohol-related arrest this year, jail records say

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they arrested a Jennifer Barnes Smith for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

FORNEY, Texas — The city attorney for Forney was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated last week, her second arrest on an alcohol-related charge this year, officials and jail records confirmed.

Jennifer Barnes Smith was arrested May 17 in Rockwall County on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol concentration level above 0.15%, according to online jail records. The legal driving limit in Texas in 0.8%.

Smith was also arrested March 12 on a charge of public intoxication in Fate, also in Rockwall County, according to jail records.

More details about either arrest were not available.

The Forney city council was scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday night to address Smith's arrest.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WFAA that they arrested Smith on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. No other details were provided.

A representative of the City of Forney also confirmed that the city attorney was arrested. They did not name Smith specifically.

"We are aware of our city attorney’s arrest. Together as a city we will decide how to move forward," wrote city official Zach Smith.

According the council's meeting agenda, the city council will consult with Smith and determine her position as City Attorney.

The special meeting is set to begin on Monday at 6 p.m.

WFAA reached out to Smith for a request for comment but did not immediately hear back.