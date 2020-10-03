A 17-year-old is accused of having a loaded handgun on him and then evading arrest, according to authorities.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Forney police received reports of suspicious activity in the Fox Hollow neighborhood from nearby residents.

When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they saw several people run away from the area, including 17-year-old Deshae Woodard, according to authorities.

Police say they told Woodard to stop, but he didn't. He eventually was apprehended near the 1100 block of Citabria Street.

According to detectives, Woodard had a loaded handgun on him and now faces an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge and evading arrest.

Forney police are asking Fox Hound residents to review any surveillance footage from around 3 a.m. because they were unable to find the other suspects.

Detectives say they have received reports of multiple burglaries throughout Tuesday morning.

Anyone with additional information is asking to contact Forney police at 972-564-7607.

People can also remain anonymous by calling Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or submitting a tip online.

More on WFAA: