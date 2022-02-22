Former Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton pleads guilty in case involving alleged assault of his daughter

Hamilton, 38, was accused of hitting and scratching his daughter in a September 2019 incident.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a story that aired in October 2019.

Former Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday in the alleged physical assault of his daughter.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor, before Tarrant County Judge Mike Thomas.

Hamilton, 38, was accused of hitting and scratching his daughter in a September 2019 incident. During the assault, he told his daughter to tell a judge "what a terrible dad I am" so that she would never have to go to his house again, according to Keller police records.

Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor, before Judge Mike Thomas. Plea agreement includes his paying court costs and a $500 fine, attending anger control counseling and parenting classes, and serving community service. pic.twitter.com/CaZna50x8c — Tarrant County CDA (@TarrantCountyDA) February 22, 2022

In April 2020, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Hamilton on a felony injury to a child charge.

When interviewed by Child Protective Services, his daughter told the interviewer that Hamilton started to assault and throw things at her after she made a comment that upset him, records show.

The former baseball player also allegedly threw a full water bottle that hit his daughter in the chest. Hamilton then pulled a chair from under his daughter and threw it at her, a warrant said.

Hamilton then allegedly took his daughter to a room, pinned her to a bed and repeatedly hit her on the back and legs, according to the arrest warrant.

Tarrant County court records show after the incident, Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, filed for a temporary restraining order against him on behalf of her daughter. Hamilton has three children but court records show he is accused of assaulting his oldest.

As a part of the plea deal, Hamilton will pay court costs as well as a $500 fine. Hamilton will also attend anger control counseling, parenting classes and community service.