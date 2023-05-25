Former SMU graduate student arrested over alleged threats made against school officials

Brian Jackel, 39, was arrested at his home in Duncanville.

DALLAS — A former SMU graduate student has been arrested after he allegedly made "credible" threats toward university officials, according to the school.

A spokesperson for SMU told WFAA that Brian Ethan Jackel, 39, was arrested at his home in Duncanville on Monday on a felony warrant for the alleged threats.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators were called by the Dallas VA Police Department to the Bonham, Texas facility in regards to a patient, Jackel, making threats. Jackel was set to be discharged on May 18.

The affidavit stated that investigators spoke to a patient at the facility who said that Jackel told him he wanted to kill the SMU president and faculty members. According to the affidavit, Jackel made the comments while he and the patient were watching television coverage of the Allen outlet mall shooting on May 6.

The patient also told investigators Jackel talked about "making homemade explosives and indicated that he may have pipe bombs in his home," according to the affidavit.

On Monday, May 22, officers with the SMU Police Department arrested Jackel and also search his home, according to the university spokesperson. The 39-year-old was charged with a felony of making a terroristic threat.