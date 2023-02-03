CPS closes investigation into offseason workout that left Rockwall-Heath football players hospitalized, former coach cleared

HEATH, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on March 2, 2023.
A former North Texas high school football coach who resigned following the hospitalization of multiple student-athletes is no longer under investigation by Child Protective Services, sources told WFAA.
CPS had been investigating former Rockwall-Heath High School coach John Harrell and the football program after players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, following an offseason workout on Jan. 6, 2023.
A third-party investigation confirmed the diagnosis, according to the Rockwall Independent School District. "Investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some football student athletes... in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy," the district said in a letter to parents.
Rhabdo is a severe breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a damaging protein into the bloodstream. In serious cases, it can cause permanent damage or even be fatal.
Two parents who spoke to WFAA in January said their 15-year-old sons were required to do 368 push-ups during their athletic period and were hospitalized with rhabdo for a combined 11 days. The parents said the group was doing conditioning and made 23 mistakes over 60 minutes during the prescribed workout. As a result, athletes were disciplined with one set of 16 push-ups per every mistake, they said.
Rockwall ISD announced on March 1 that Harrell submitted his resignation as the head football coach and athletic campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath.
Along with the third-party investigation, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) also became involved.
A CPS source told WFAA that the department's investigation has closed and that Harrell will not be facing any punishment from the agency.
Details on the CPS investigation were not released.
On March 20, Rockwall ISD announced that Rodney Webb would take over as head football coach at Rockwall-Heath. Webb was previously at Rockwall High School and Denton Guyer, where he led that program to the state championship game in 2021.