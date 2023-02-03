CPS closes investigation into offseason workout that left Rockwall-Heath football players hospitalized, former coach cleared

John Harrell resigned from the Rockwall-Heath football program after multiple players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis earlier this year.

A former North Texas high school football coach who resigned following the hospitalization of multiple student-athletes is no longer under investigation by Child Protective Services, sources told WFAA.

CPS had been investigating former Rockwall-Heath High School coach John Harrell and the football program after players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, following an offseason workout on Jan. 6, 2023.

A third-party investigation confirmed the diagnosis, according to the Rockwall Independent School District. "Investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some football student athletes... in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy," the district said in a letter to parents.

Rhabdo is a severe breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a damaging protein into the bloodstream. In serious cases, it can cause permanent damage or even be fatal.

Two parents who spoke to WFAA in January said their 15-year-old sons were required to do 368 push-ups during their athletic period and were hospitalized with rhabdo for a combined 11 days. The parents said the group was doing conditioning and made 23 mistakes over 60 minutes during the prescribed workout. As a result, athletes were disciplined with one set of 16 push-ups per every mistake, they said.

Rockwall ISD announced on March 1 that Harrell submitted his resignation as the head football coach and athletic campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath.

Along with the third-party investigation, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) also became involved.

A CPS source told WFAA that the department's investigation has closed and that Harrell will not be facing any punishment from the agency.

Details on the CPS investigation were not released.