DALLAS — The former Dallas police officer charged with the shooting and killing of a 26-year-old man in his own apartment appeared in court for a hearing Monday morning.

Amber Guyger walked into the courthouse Monday morning, but she did not appear before the judge in the courtroom. There was no testimony in open court. The judge briefly addressed the crowd that the hearing would mostly involve attorneys meeting privately to talk about evidence discovery in the case. There was a subpoena for a Dallas police lieutenant familiar with Guyger's timecard during the period she said she talked into Botham Jean's apartment by accident and shot him. The interest in her time card could concern what role overtime or fatigue played in her actions.

In September, Guyger entered Jean’s apartment – one floor directly above her own – at the South Side Flats apartment complex after a long shift. She claims to have mistaken Jean for an intruder in her apartment and shot him twice. Guyger was arrested nearly 72 hours after the shooting.

Guyger's last court date took place in January. She didn't appear before the judge, but she was present at the Courts Building with her attorney.

Guyger was indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge and has been fired by Dallas PD.

