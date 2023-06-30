Former North Texas firefighter urges safety, shares tips as Fourth of July weekend begins

"Stay legal. Make sure you're being responsible to your neighbors,” said James Fuller.

DALLAS — Fireworks are always an essential part of 4th of July celebrations, but extreme heat combined with dry conditions could turn family gatherings into a potentially dangerous situation.

For those who choose to put on their own show of sparkly bursts, playing it safe is what can keep you safe.

WFAA caught up with James Fuller, who is a former firefighter and regulator for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

He now works as a safety expert for TNT Fireworks.

“There are three real areas we want to tell consumers to be cautious about. First, if you're new to fireworks, make sure you talk to the retailer about how to properly use that firework. Second, make sure you read the instructions," Fuller said.

"And here's a user tip. Don't wait until it's dark in the night for your show to look at the product."

To make matter worse, Texas drought conditions have worsened in the last two week. Fuller says the dry and hot ground can act as a perfect host for fire.

“Make sure you pay attention to the instructions on how to use that (firework) product…secondly, you want to make sure when you're lighting that product, don't put your body over the article itself."

He also warns to never leave children unattended.

“Keep those fireworks out of the hands of young children, and if you're going to be the person putting on your show this year, stay sober until after the show.”

It may seem like a no-brainer, but we’re told many firework accidents could be avoided if users would pay closer attention to the attached instructions, and never mess with what appears to be a faulty burst.

“When you run into one of those scenarios where you have a dud product, set that product aside, leave it for later, bring it back.”

Fireworks containing explosive materials are illegal within city limits, and for those who don’t follow the law, the results can be disastrous.

“That's the devastating piece. As a former firefighter, when we arrived on the scene, we had injuries that we ran into. In almost every instance, it was misused or irresponsible use. People that were holding fireworks when they're going off, placing fireworks in the wrong location so that they might tip over.”

He says having a successful holiday is all about making the right choices.

“You can have a fun and exciting celebration without the risk of fire or injury, but it's those bad actors or it's irresponsible behavior. So stay sober, follow the instructions, and don't lean over the product when you're lighting it. Make sure you give your product a bath and let it cool before you throw it away.”