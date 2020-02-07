Former Mansfield school secretary says she didn't write racist Facebook comment. Arlington police are investigating

Brooke Hurt asked police to look into the possibility that someone hacked her account. Arlington police say they don't believe she wrote the racist comment.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Arlington police are investigating a racist comment made by a local woman's Facebook account.

Brooke Hurt contacted police to look into the possibility that someone hacked her account. Arlington police said they do not believe she wrote the racist comment.

Brooke's husband, Rob Hurt, is a pastor at an Arlington church.

The couple said they were shocked when a racist comment appeared on Brooke's Facebook account some time last month.

"It was a very racist remark and it’s just something I would never do. It's not my heart. I'm not that kind of person,” said Brooke Hurt.

It was not a post on her timeline, but a comment of a post Brooke had made about working at Mansfield ISD.

Reaction to the comment, which talked about shooting looters and called Black people "monkeys," was swift. People called her a racist and said the post was sickening.

"The people who don't know Brooke. It's awful and offensive, and of course it would be offensive and hurtful to people. But it's so hard because they don't know her and assume it's true,” said Rob Hurt.

The Hurt’s immediately called Arlington police to launch an investigation into the possibility someone hacked her Facebook or created a fake post.

"The police immediately came out and we filed a police report, and we made all our social media and personal things open to the police for the investigation,” said Hurt.

Prior to the incident with the post, Brooke Hurt was employed as a secretary by the Mansfield Independent School District. The district said Hurt resigned after the post was made, but Hurt said she was told to quit or be fired.

The couple said they just want to clear their names.

"To have that kind of label put on you, it's just been heartbreaking,” said Brooke Hurt.

Like the district, the Hurts said they condemn the post. They want to know who created it, and hope Arlington police will get to the bottom of it.

Police said they are waiting on the results of a search warrant for more information about Brooke Hurt’s Facebook account.