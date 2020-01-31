A former Lewisville police officer was arrested Wednesday by the Denton County Sheriff's Office, jail records show.

According to officials, Bryan Preston Gibbins faces eight charges of sexual assault.

A news release issued Thursday by the Lewisville Police Department confirmed Gibbins worked for the department for nearly 13 years from Dec. 1, 2006, to July 16, 2019.

He was terminated in July 2019 after an internal investigation of an off-duty incident. The news release does not specify what that incident was, but it did say the internal investigation found that Gibbins "attempted to deceive the investigators."

At the time of his termination, Gibbins was assigned to the Crimes Against Persons Section of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver asked the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate when the police department recently found out about possible criminal activity related to that 2019 incident, according to the news release.

“For transparency, it is important to have a neutral law enforcement agency look into criminal allegations when an employee or former employee is involved,” Deaver said in the news release.

