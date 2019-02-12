DALLAS — A former Dallas Jesuit student is stepping forward with a painful story he hopes will effect change.
Mike Pedevilla claims he was sexually abused by the school's former president.
Sunday, he told WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre what happened to him in Father Patrick Koch's office on campus many years ago changed the trajectory of his life. Watch the above video for more information.
