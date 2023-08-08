x
Former Irving police chief dies at 91

Benny Newman served as the city's chief of police from 1978 to 1994.
Credit: Irving Police Department
Former Irving Police Chief Benny Newman.

IRVING, Texas — A former Irving Police Department police chief who served in the role for more than 15 years has died. He was 91. 

The Irving Police Department announced the death of former Chief Benny Newman, who died Sunday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Newman served as Irving's police chief from 1978 to 1994. Before that, he spent 23 years with the Dallas Police Department, where he rose to the rank of captain. 

"Chief Newman saw a need for the youth in Irving and was instrumental in creating the Irving Police Athletic League (PAL)," the Irving Police Department said in a statement. "For over 30 years, the PAL has provided classes and camps to hundreds of youth annually in Irving and surrounding areas."

Funeral arrangements for Newman are pending. 

