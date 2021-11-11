'He’s just disappeared off the face of the earth': Former hotel executive reported missing in Dallas

“It’s terribly upsetting," friend Jeff Stein said. "We have a person who has just disappeared off the streets of Dallas. This is inexcusable.”

DALLAS — Friends are on the lookout for a Dallas man who they say they haven’t heard from in weeks. Dallas police have now started to assist in the search for Chuck Quinn.

Chuck is a former hotel executive who fell on hard times in the early 2000s.

“As Chuck used to like to say, 'I’ve made and lost several fortunes during my lifetime,'” friend Rich Cooper said. “About 15 years ago he developed some cancer in one of his limbs, in one of his legs. About 10 years ago he had to have a full amputation right above the knee.”

His disability forced him into an early retirement. Now bound by his chair, he spends most of his time in his apartment in the Dallas Design District.

Quinn is not married and has no relationship with family.

That’s why Rich always reaches out.

“I talk to Chuck two, three, four times a week. Sometimes for an hour or more,” Cooper said.

But a few weeks back, Chuck went silent. When Dallas police checked on him Saturday he didn’t come to the door, but police said he was home. In a follow-up wellness check on Tuesday, he was gone.

“I googled the top 10 hospitals in Dallas to see if they had a Mr. Quinn, a Mr. Charles Quinn as a patient - they do not,” Cooper said. “Interestingly enough, I was told they do not have a file on record with the police that he was removed from the complex here by ambulance last week.”

Jeff Stein said Chuck is always jovial and in high spirits.

“He’s not mentally challenged or deranged,” Stein said. “It’s terribly upsetting. We have a person who has just disappeared off the streets of Dallas. This is inexcusable.”

“He’s just disappeared off the face of the earth,” Stein said. “I’ve been an investigative reporter for about forty years now, in the national security realm – I cover the intelligence agencies – and this is as big a mystery, and as challenging a mystery as I’ve ever come across.”

Friends are hoping Chuck returns home.

“It’s a sad story in a way,” Cooper said. “I’m an optimistic person. I have high hopes that Chuck is ok.”

“He’s got to be some place, and I ask the public, hospital, emt’s, fire, take a second look and let’s find our friend Chuck Quinn,” Stein said.