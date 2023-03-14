Former Frisco mayor dies at 102

Bob Warren served three terms as mayor of the town from 1989 to 1996.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — A former Frisco mayor who lived to be 102 years old has died, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.

The former mayor, Bob Warren, served three terms as the city's mayor from 1989 to 1996. He had also served on the city council for six years prior to that.

“Those that knew Mayor Warren saw his gentle loving soul," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney in a statement. "He was always so encouraging of me and other Council Members. He had a quick wit and always found a way to make others laugh and smile.”

The city said Warren's service marked early years in the city's growth and described him as a consummate storyteller leaving behind a legacy recounting Frisco's history.

WFAA talked with Warren two years ago for his 100th birthday, where he said he'd never think his hometown would be one of the fastest growing cities in the country or that he'd live to be 100 years old.

"The Lord's been good to me," said Warren at the time.

Warren graduated from Frisco High School in 1938 along with 18 other classmates. He was born and raised in the city and was known to many as "Mr. Frisco."

Warren had a parkway named after him, along with a Main Street clock, a sports complex and even a burger.

A World War II veteran, Warren had no shortage of stories of his time as a troop carrier pilot who saw the planes in front of and behind him get shot down. He said he considered himself lucky and grateful to be alive.

Warren credited his longevity to keeping moving and eating a bowl of oatmeal every morning.