Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown has been named one of three finalists in Chicago's search for a new police department superintendent.

Brown spent 33 years with the Dallas Police Department and served as chief from 2010 to 2016.

The Chicago Tribune first reported Wednesday morning that Brown, along with Ernest Cato, a CPD deputy chief; Kristen Ziman, chief of police in west suburban Aurora was selected by the Chicago Police Board as finalists.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the police board will announce the three finalists during a teleconference meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she expects to make her choice from among those on the board’s list, the Chicago Tribune reports.

In July of 2016, a gunman shot and killed five Dallas officers during a Black Lives Matter rally and march through downtown Dallas.

Brown previously told WFAA that the attention he gained in the wake of the July 7 tragedy in Dallas made him feel uncomfortable.

In October 2016, Brown retired from the department. He then became a contributor for ABC News on law enforcement issues in January of 2017.

According to the Chicago Police Board website, the board began a nationwide search for a new superintendent in November 2019.

The board then held three different listening sessions to hear from Chicago residents about their views on the qualifications and experience the board should look for in the next superintendent.

According to ABC News, former Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson was named superintendent by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in March 2016 and was confirmed by the City Council the following month.

But in December 2019, Mayor Lightfoot fired him.

Johnson allegedly lied about a night he was found asleep in his city-issued SUV a few months prior, according to the Chicago Tribune.

More on WFAA: