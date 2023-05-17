'There's no place like home': Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown discusses new job in North Texas

Dallas native and longtime law enforcement officer David O. Brown left nearly four decades of public service for a new role in the private sector.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown has returned to Dallas, and he’s settling into his new role in the private sector.

"There’s no place like home," Brown said from his office in downtown Dallas.

The longtime law enforcement officer is now chief operating officer for Loncar, Lyon, and Jenkins Law Firm. He’s working closely with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and his law partners in private practice.

Brown said he’s working on behalf of clients who’ve been injured and in need of help navigating the legal system.

“Justice travels across industries. We are talking about bringing justice to people,” Brown explained. “There’s a lot of similarities when it comes to dealing with people.”

Brown returned home after serving three years as police superintendent in Chicago. He made history as the longest serving police chief in Dallas’ modern times from 2010 to 2016.

“I do think Dallas has a great chief of police in Chief Eddie Garcia,” Brown said.

He believes the city of Dallas is making strides in public safety and crime reduction.

"He’s been able to put together strategies to reduce violence in collaboration with the community and other city departments," Brown said about Garcia.

Brown’s new office is decked out with a variety of framed memorabilia. Among them are portraits captured during his handling of the mass shooting in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2017.

“The lessons learned were that together we can get through our most difficult times,” Brown said as he looked upon a sketch of him a community member made during a moment he was in prayer in the days after the shootings.

A gunman killed five police officers that day, and 11 people were injured.

Brown said the recent shooting tragedy in Allen was also on his mind.

“I was really praying for the people of Allen. Praying for the police department. The Allen Police Department,” he said.

Brown shared he is friends with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. They rose up the ranks together in the Dallas Police Department.

He suggested there are some things the public could consider when processing the tragedy.

“I would just ask that they consider this impact of trauma on the first responders, to the leaders in Allen,” Brown explained. “You know I’ve heard the critique that they’ve taken too long to have the second press conference or release information. Just imagine, many of these people are fathers and mothers. They have kids. When things happen to kids and there’s the victimization of young people, these young kids that were tragically taken away far too soon, it really has a dramatic effect on young people.”

For now, Brown said he’s diving deep into his new role. He said writing another book, teaching and working in the nonprofit space could also be in his future.