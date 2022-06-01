Former Dallas Cowboys Marion Barber found dead in Frisco apartment, team says

Barber, 38, was the brother of former Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber as well as the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr.

FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found dead in a Frisco apartment, according to the Dallas Cowboys.

Police have not yet said what is his cause of death.

The Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and played for the franchise from 2005-2011. After leaving the Cowboys in 2011, Barber signed with the Chicago Bears where he played one season before retiring in 2012.

In 2007, Barber rushed for 975 yards on 204 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was named to the NFL's Pro Bowl team at the end of the season. Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

In June 2014, Barber was taken into custody by the Mansfield Police Department and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. In October 2019, Barber was arrested and charged by the Prosper Police Department with two counts of criminal mischief.