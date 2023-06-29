Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez wants her old job back, announces campaign to become sheriff again

Incumbent Sheriff Marian Brown took over when Valdez left in 2017. Valdez versus Brown in 2024 will likely become one of Dallas' most watched political races.

DALLAS — Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez wants her old job back.

Early Thursday morning, Valdez officially announced her campaign for the top law enforcement job in the county and what will likely be one of the biggest political races in Dallas next year.

"I have had numerous calls from my former colleagues and friends asking me if I would consider running again for sheriff," said Valdez in a statement announcing her candidacy. "I am honored with their encouragement and look forward to a lively campaign. There is still much work to do in Dallas County, and as I have told my supporters and campaign team, I am not done yet."

Valdez, the first openly lesbian sheriff in Dallas County, resigned during her fourth term in 2017 to run for governor. She became the Democratic nominee in 2018 but lost to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

When Valdez left Dallas County, her third-in-command, Marian Brown, the chief deputy of general services, was appointed interim sheriff.

Brown became the first African American sheriff in Dallas County and one of five Black female sheriffs in the United States. She has since been elected twice to the position.

But the outcome of the next election for this office is less certain with Valdez now in the race.

"My experience leading the Dallas County Sheriff's Office taught me that working with other community leaders is essential to solve issues with our criminal justice system here in Dallas County," Valdez said in her campaign statement.

Valdez, 75, was a popular sheriff and prominent leader in the county party. But, it is unclear whether she can put together a second act to beat Brown and win the job back.