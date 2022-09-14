Former Cosmic Café building hits the market in Oak Lawn

The colorful building located at 2912 Oak Lawn Avenue is over 100 years old and housed the beloved vegetarian restaurant for 26 years until it closed in 2021

The site of the former vegetarian restaurant Cosmic Café is hitting the market in Oak Lawn.

The property is over 100 years old and consists of two buildings totaling 3,786 square feet. The building was home to the late Cosmic Café, which operated for 26 years before closing in 2021. The café, initially called Cosmic Cup, was originally founded by actor Kumar Pallana before being bought by Sachdev in 1999.

Dallas-based CBRE is marketing the property with Sierra Uselton and Arien Ramsire representing building owner Praveen Sachdev in sale negotiations.

CBRE said the property is expected to be highly sought after, as it is located in an infill location with few vacancies.