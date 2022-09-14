Former Cosmic Café building hits the market in Oak Lawn

DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner.
The site of the former vegetarian restaurant Cosmic Café is hitting the market in Oak Lawn.
The property is over 100 years old and consists of two buildings totaling 3,786 square feet. The building was home to the late Cosmic Café, which operated for 26 years before closing in 2021. The café, initially called Cosmic Cup, was originally founded by actor Kumar Pallana before being bought by Sachdev in 1999.
Dallas-based CBRE is marketing the property with Sierra Uselton and Arien Ramsire representing building owner Praveen Sachdev in sale negotiations.
CBRE said the property is expected to be highly sought after, as it is located in an infill location with few vacancies.
“CBRE is honored to market such an iconic Dallas property that has been a staple property along Oak Lawn Avenue for over 100 years,” Uselton said in a news release. “The future of this historical site is highly anticipated by many who have come to know and love the restaurant during its tenure, and we are excited to be a part of the next phase of the Cosmic Cafe.”
