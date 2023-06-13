Former Carrollton city employee arrested, charged with sex abuse of child under 14

The city said the man's employment ended the same day he was arrested.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A former City of Carrollton employee has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, court records show.

Tarrant County Jail records show Clifton Corley was arrested in November and charged with one count of continuous sex abuse to a child under 14 years old.

His bond was set at $250,000. He has not posted bond as of June 13, 2023.

The city of Carrollton confirmed to WFAA that Corley's employee status ended on November 1, 2022. This is the same date jail records show he was arrested.

There is no more information immediately available.