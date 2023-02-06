Former Arlington officer who shot, killed man during 2018 traffic stop won't serve prison time

The officer shot and killed O’Shae Terry, 24, after Terry tried to drive away when police stopped his car on Sept. 1, 2018.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A former Arlington police officer will not serve prison time – but rather six years of community supervision – after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2018 shooting death of a man during a traffic stop.

Bau Tran was not sentenced to prison and received deferred adjudication after his plea agreement was approved on May 26, according to Tarrant County court records. So, if Tran successfully completes the terms of his probation, then the conviction will be removed from his record.

Tran shot and killed O’Shae Terry, 24, after Terry tried to drive away when police stopped his car on Sept. 1, 2018.

Body camera footage shows the stop going smoothly until an officer with Tran said she smelled marijuana and needed to search the SUV.

Tran, who was standing on the passenger side of the SUV, told Terry to turn off the vehicle. Body camera footage shows the windows rolling up and Tran putting his arms inside the vehicle.

As Terry starts to pull forward, Tran's arms are still inside the SUV and he fires into the vehicle, striking Terry.

Arlington police said after the shooting, officers found a gun, more than a pound of marijuana and ecstasy inside the vehicle.

Tran was placed on restricted duty by the Arlington Police Department after the shooting and ultimately, was fired in 2019.

Tran was indicted on the third-degree felony charge in May 2019. As part of his guilty plea, he also will have to pay a $600 fine and $300 in court costs, according to court records.