FORT WORTH – A former starting wide receiver for the Fort Worth Arlington Heights High School football team died early Sunday morning in a traffic accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Elijah Pierson, 22, died at John Peter Smith Hospital at 3:46 a.m. Sunday after colliding with another vehicle in the 3900 block of Interstate 30.

Pierson was the driver of his vehicle, according to the medical examiner. He was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith hospital. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Former Heights football coach Phil Young, who coached Pierson in 2013, his senior year, confirmed that Pierson died in the collision.

