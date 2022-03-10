Forest Hill police officer indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of man, officials say

Officer Logan Barr was arrested on July 26, 2021, after he shot and killed a man who was suspected of killing a woman, according to an arrest warrant.

A North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in June 2021, the Tarrant County District Attorney's office announced.

Forest Hill officer Logan Barr was arrested on July 26, 2021, after he shot and killed a man who was suspected of killing a woman, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant stated that Barr fatally shot Michael Lee Ross Jr., 32, while responding to a stabbing call at a gas station in the 6500 block of Wichita Street on the morning of June 9, 2021.

Police initially said they shot Ross because he had a knife and turned toward an officer after they found him in a creek. Police also said Ross was trying to hurt himself with the knife.

A Texas Rangers' review of body camera footage showed that while Ross did have a knife, he did not make any verbal threats toward the officers, did not raise the knife in a threatening manner and did not try to run away.

He was standing about 15 to 20 feet from the officers when he was shot.

The Rangers also found that Ross did not try to harm himself during the incident.

The Rangers further determined that Ross "did not pose a reasonable and immediate threat of death of bodily injury to the officers or others when he was shot."

If convicted, Barr faces between five to 99 years in prison.

As for the initial stabbing call, police said they received a 911 call about a woman, 37-year-old Kieona Hall, who was stabbed in the parking lot of the gas station.

She later died from her injuries.