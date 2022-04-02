Food delivery drivers concerned about lingering impacts of North Texas winter storm

Because of the winter weather, one driver said she feared trying to deliver to customers in neighborhoods with icy streets.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The snow and ice on the roads throughout North Texas have kept drivers off the street, especially those who really need to drive. There are certain occupations where driving is close to 100% of its success.

"I do Uber Eats," said Laurel Chi. "But I also do another job."

Chi started doing food delivery work about five years ago. It's a part-time gig for her to help meet her monthly bills. But, since the winter weather hit Wednesday night, Friday was the first time Chi got behind the wheel.

She still has memories of the winter storm from last year when snow and ice stopped delivery drivers for days on end.

When Chi went for a drive Friday afternoon, she found the roads a lot better than she expected. Part of her Friday drive included the interstate.

"It was a little icy, and right lane it was iced over where there was no sun, so I just tried to stay in the middle," she said.

Because of the snow and ice, Chi feared trying to deliver to customers in neighborhoods with icy streets. Although Uber Eats is somewhat part-time income, the tips and income from her other job are her bread and butter.

Right now, the Fort Worth resident is feeling the loss of income. That's because, just like last year, over the past couple of days many restaurants have shut down temporarily due to the weather.

Chi said, "I just paid rent. All my bills are due."

During this latest winter storm and after staying home for two days, the road conditions surprised Chi. Many streets still have slush and melting ice. Rightfully so, she is now concerned about a refreeze predicted for Friday night and part of the weekend.

But if the road conditions continue as is, Laurel may just be able to restart her deliveries.

"Almost everything was melted. I would say expect when I exited there was a little bit of ice," she said.

Chi checks in with other delivery drivers as part of her safety check. The last thing she wants is to wreck her vehicle trying to make sure her customers have food at home instead of venturing out themselves.

Talking with other delivery workers is a huge advantage for her.

Chi said, "I am in a group chat with some friends. I ask, 'How are the roads?' One friend who drives a truck told me, I ended up doing a 360."