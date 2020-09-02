A 21-year-old from Flower Mound died on Saturday during a semi-annual physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy, officials with the school said in a Facebook post.

Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo collapsed during a 1.5 mile run, according to the post, and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 12:25 p.m.

First responders had tried to resuscitate him, but were unable to do so, the post said. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

"Circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review," officials wrote in the post.

Duke Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan Carrillo, had both gone to the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island before beginning at the Naval Academy in June 2018. They were a part of the 2022 class.

His other brother, Jake Carrillo, is also a Naval Academy midshipman, according to academy officials. He is a member of the Class of 2023.

From left: Dylan, Jake and Duke Carrillo. This photo was provided by the Carrillo family to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Carrillo family via the U.S. Naval Academy

"My wife, Joanne, and I join the Brigade, staff and faculty in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Midshipman Duke Carrillo,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the 63rd Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. “Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”

He was studying quantitative economics at the academy and was "an avid intramural athlete," officials said. Carrillo was also a member of the Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA, and had earned a 4.0 GPA last semester.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

A photo of the Carrillo family provided by the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Carrillo family via the U.S. Naval Academy

He is survived by his parents Gerald and Jennifer Carrillo, along with his two brothers, officials said.

The Flower Mound High School wrestling teams posted to their Facebook pages about his death on Saturday as well, sharing their condolences to the family and memories of Carrillo.

According to the Lady Jags Wrestling page, he had been a two-time UIL 6A state qualifying wrestler and placed third at the 2017 UIL 6A state tournament.

"Duke gave his life in the hope of serving his country. Duke passed away during training at the United States Naval Academy, with his brother by his side," the wrestling page's post read.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.