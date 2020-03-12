x
Flower Mound firefighters rescue person trapped in bedroom by overnight fire

Credit: Flower Mound Fire Department

Flower Mound firefighters rescued one person overnight Thursday after a fire broke out at a home, officials said.

Crews responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the fire on the 1300 block of Ponder Way. When they arrived, they found "heavy fire conditions."

While two people and a dog were able to escape, one adult had been trapped in a bedroom, fire officials said. Crews were able to rescue them and they were taken to a local medical facility for treatment. 

One dog was also killed in the fire.

Officials said the American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.  