Flower Mound doctor pleads guilty to role in $54 million Medicare fraud scheme

Daniel Canchola faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Flower Mound doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to his involvement in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare by prescribing durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing without ever treating any patients.

The doctor, Daniel Canchola, pleaded to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He will be sentenced on March 15, 2023 and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents state Canchola electronically signed orders for durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing he knew were used to submit more than $54 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare.

From August 2018 through April 2019, Canchola would receive about $30 for each order he signed to authorize the orders, which weren't legitimately prescribed, needed or used. Canchola received more than $466,000 in kickbacks for this.