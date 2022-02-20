Classes at Arthur Intermediate in Kennedale canceled Monday due to flooding and 'extensive damage'

Kennedale ISD said the broken water pipe caused "extensive damage" at James A. Arthur Intermediate school

KENNEDALE, Texas — Classes at one middle school in Kennedale have been canceled Monday after a busted pipe caused major flooding inside the building.

In a statement, Kennedale ISD said the broken water pipe caused "extensive damage" at James A. Arthur Intermediate school, which teaches fifth and sixth grades.

The district's superintendent, Chad Gee, told WFAA that the pressure from the broken pipe was so intense that it blew out bricks from the side of the building, cracked walls and shifted doors.

Gee said 10 classrooms were heavily damaged.

The district said officials will be holding an emergency meeting on Monday to determine what the next steps are. Kennedale ISD did not say immediately if the school be will be shut down past Monday.

"We are going to figure out what to do with our students... how do you educate those students that have been displaced from here," Gee said.

The district is urging parents to keep checking emails and the district's social media channels for updates on the school and when to expect classes to resume.

Kennedale is located about 10 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Debbie Villagomez, who is on the district's school board, posted a video on Facebook Saturday night from inside the school as it was flooded.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking to see," she wrote in the post.