Heavy rain leads to flooding in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — Several North Texas roadways were flooded Sunday night due to some heavy rainfall, according to the Sherman Police Department.
Officers were "inundated" with calls from people asking about road conditions and delays, Sherman Police said. Officials ask people to only call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency.
If the road is covered in water, officials also ask people not to try and drive through the water.
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Sherman Police said the following locations are currently impassible:
- US Highway 75 between Park Avenue and Bearcat Stadium
- North Travis Street at North US 75 (near Burger King)
- Mulberry Underpass
- The 500 block of North Harrison