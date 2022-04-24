Heavy rain leads to flooding in Grayson County

The Sherman Police Department asks people to only call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — Several North Texas roadways were flooded Sunday night due to some heavy rainfall, according to the Sherman Police Department.

Officers were "inundated" with calls from people asking about road conditions and delays, Sherman Police said. Officials ask people to only call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency.

If the road is covered in water, officials also ask people not to try and drive through the water.

Flash Flood Warning until 9:00 PM CDT for Grayson Countyhttps://t.co/FXLoK5ofjb pic.twitter.com/QNoY2odbmc — Grayson County OEM (@GraysonCounty) April 24, 2022

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Sherman Police said the following locations are currently impassible: